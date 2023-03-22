Veteran Nigerian music stars Timaya and 2Baba recently linked up, and it came with some fun moments

In the video, which Timaya shared online, the two music stars could be seen showing different moves as they referred to themselves as the ‘New School Zazuu’

The video stirred funny reactions from fans and followers of the two veteran singers, as many repeatedly hailed them in the comment section

Veteran singer Timaya gave his fans and followers a peep into a fun moment between him and celebrated singer 2Baba.

It appeared 2Baba visited Timaya, who was more than excited to host him.

Timaya and 2Baba link up in fun video. Credit: @timayatimaya @portablebaeby

In the short clip, Timaya was heard referring to himself and 2Baba as the ‘New School Zazuu’.

The Cold Outside crooner and 2Baba went on to mimic Portable’s ‘Kala’ gesture while laughing aloud.

Sharing the video, Timaya wrote:

“PURE ENERGY @official2baba ⚡ @thisiskaha”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Timaya’s fun video with 2Baba

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

khalidrhymzz:

"I remember Tina ya said when idris was on point said he came to idris show from bayesa to Lagos say idris no allow him perform say na 2 face give him money way use enter motto go back …. Now today timaya could buy Idris."

kbenco:

"2 close padi’s."

tony.frank_:

"My favorite OG’s before IG in one photo ."

babaleo777:

"Two Kings One Space."

kennypaul4:

"You said na you be the real Zazu? I feel like tagging Portable Portable won't like that word bruh he go drag you come to social media oo."

donlamzy_official:

"Portable dusting his ring light ."

samwizzy_cfc:

"❤️❤️legendary 2baba and my guy timaya."

alhaji1bob:

"Portable is setting his ring light."

Timaya uses journey to stardom to inspire many

Timaya stirred emotions online with a picture of his humble beginnings.

The dancehall artist took to social media to emphasize the advantages of hard work if one remains consistent with their goals.

Timaya gave a mini-TED talk on the benefits of holding on to one’s big dreams in life. He was able to drive the nail on the head with a shared retro picture of him in a music studio.

