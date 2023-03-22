People know Daniel Hernandez, stage name Tekashi 6ix9ine, for his aggressive rapping style and unending publicised celebrity feuds.

The controversial rapper stands out from the celebrity crowd with his distinctive multi-coloured hair and his heavily tattooed body and face

Tekashi featured in his unauthorised documentary series Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine

American rapper Tekashi 6ix 9ine has been rushed to a medical facility after a group of men savagely attacked him.

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was left bloodied and bruised after a brutal attack at a fitness centre. Photo: FilmMagic, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Beaten to a pulp

They savagely beat Tekashi to a pulp while inside a South Florida gym, leaving his face bruised and bloodied.

Tekashi's injuries were so severe that he had to be rushed for medical attention in an ambulance.

According to TMZ, Tekashi's legal representative Lance Navaro said a group of men jumped the rapper without warning.

He added that Tekashi's attempts to defend himself were futile as he was overpowered, beaten severely before the attackers fled.

Staff at the fitness centre responded to the commotion caused by the violent attack and notified the facility's manager.

Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to respond to the emergency.

Tekashi spotted handing N40k each to young fans after completing house arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how US controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine ended his house arrest term and was seen enjoying his long-awaited freedom.

The Gooba hitmaker was spotted around the streets posing with his fans and even playing football at a New York park with his beloved fans.

But what has left many stunned is a video of him handing out $100 bills (N38,853) to young kids in the streets.

The video was shared on his Instagram account and one could spot the rapper dishing out cash to New York kids who were happy to ask for more.

Older fans even came along and were also handed the cash which was obviously in abundance. "Get some money men,' the rapper could be heard urging his fans.

The kids were definitely overjoyed as they appreciated the rapper for his generosity and even one could be heard saying: "Tekashi is dam rich."

Source: TUKO.co.ke