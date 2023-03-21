DMW label boss Davido’s return has sparked a round of jubilation across major social media platforms in Nigeria

Top Nigerian celebrities Tiwa Savage, Lil Kesh, Regina Daniels, Zlatan Ibile, among many others, have since stormed his Instagram page to welcome him back

Within four hours after the DMW label boss announced his return, his first IG post has garnered over 1 million likes

Much-loved Nigerian singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has returned to social media in style.

The singer, who shared an exciting video via his social media timelines, sweetly announced his return while hinting at his forthcoming musical project, Timeless Album, set to drop later this month.

Davido’s first post after his return garnered more than 1 million likes on Instagram as top celebrities rejoiced over his return.

It has also garnered over 3 million views on Twitter as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments popular celebrities dropped as Davido returns

crazeclown:

"Been so long I had goosebumps like this … The love is real Welcome back OBO … we are really glad to see you online we are ready for your album we are ready to stream the heck out of that album! We are sincerely READY!"

Tiwasavage:

"1 of 1 ."

nairamarley:

"Alhamdulilah."

tenientertainer:

"TIMELESS FOREVER ."

regina.daniels

" king."

skiibii:

"Les goooooooooooooooo."

tokemakinwa:

"Welcome back king David ."

zlatanibile:

"OMO OLOGO GARA LOR ."

thedorathybachor:

"I don watch this video like 50 times. welcome back, make I go buy speaker ."

badboytimz:

"That’s the baddest!! Welcome back KING DAVID ."

jumokeodetola:

"Welcome back to your throne ."

akinalabi:

"Dropping your album on my birthday is the most perfect gift I can ask for."

accessbuzzle:

"TIMELESS The Album March 31st, We Love the Title of Your ALBUM. Welcome Back OBO from all of us @timeless_beachresort."

Davido announces new album date

"The King is back, OBO is back, Ori Ade is back," were some of the many phrases that trended on social media as Davido finally made his official return to social media.

Davido, in his official statement, talked about his new album Timeless, which is set to hit the streaming platform on March 31, 2023.

He also thanked everyone who showed him love and support while he was away.

