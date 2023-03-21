Former Big Brother Titians Nigerian housemate, Yemi Cregx, struck at 31 years old on March 20, 2023

The reality TV star was well celebrated by his fans and family as e received different enormous gift packages to mark his day

Taking to his Instagram account, Yemi shared the gorgeous pictures taken from the event that sent netizens into a raucous of compliments

The Big Brother Titans, Yemi Cregx, turned a new age on March 20 and took to his social media account to mark the occasion.

The reality TV star was surrounded by his fans and well-wishers, where he was showered with lots of cash and goodies to mark his special day.

BBTitans Yemi Cregx gets a loud birthday surprise from fans Credit: @kingcregx

Source: Instagram

Sharing cute pictures of himself and the lovely gifts received, Yemi posed with a huge smile to reveal the burning joy in his heart.

On his Instagram post he wrote:

"31 reasons to smile!!❤️. Thanks for the love, beautiful people."

See his picture below

Fans and other celebrities joined in wishing Yemi a beautiful year ahead

Many Nigerian celebrities and fans went to his Instagram page to wish him a marvellous year

iamsuella:

"Its your smile for me❤️❤️."

ehidina:

"Way to goHappy BornDay."

adwoawusuwaa:

"Love the caption, 31 reasons and many more to smile."

saga_tortori:

"You deserve all the love you’re receiving.❤️"

21november1992:

"The finisher,the super striker, the Odogwu, the king of Cregxforce we love u so much. Happy birthday to u."

michelle_okidi:

"You’re loved beyond words❤️❤️ keep shining superstar."

