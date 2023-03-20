Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is no doubt one of the richest celebrities in the country going by his successful career

Just recently, an old video reemerged on social media of the old car the music star was driving in the early days of his career

Fans could not help but marvel at Wizkid’s growth considering he now owns two Rolls Royce among other fancy cars

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has left fans marveling over his growth after a throwback video of his old car reemerged on social media.

Popular celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared the old video of Wizkid showing off his car at the time.

The ‘humble’ automobile was a black Volkswagen that the singer seemed to be really proud of. In the viral clip, Wizkid was seen showing off the car but was quick to point out that it did not have too many features.

Fans react to old video of Wizkid's car from 12 years ago. Photos: @wizkidayo, @mufasatundeednut

Despite that, a younger Wizkid referred to his ‘humble’ automobile as a fly car.

In the caption of the post, Tunde Ednut was quick to point out that Wizkid now drives a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

He wrote:

“12 YEARS AGO: Wizkid showing off his Passat two door car. GROWTH ❤️ Now he drives a Rolls Royce Cullinan.”

See the old video below:

Fans gush over Wizkid’s growth as they react to video of his old car

A number of netizens were pleased to see how far Wizkid had come in 12 years. Read some of their comments below:

wf_seriki_:

“Make I give myself 12 Years more maybe I go fit buy Cullinan …”

moneyhenryy:

“It’s not growth 12 years ago those where the main ride then. Cause Mercedes v - boot was raining then and these cars were more expensive then.”

idanpayday6:

“My goat get doings but he no dey shout .”

kelvin_goodnews_:

“Awesome, pray and work ❤️.”

udee_tha_ikoto_master_:

“This na when Banky and Tunde Demure bin dey chop 70 percentage from this boy.”

worldgovernment7:

"I tap from his grace "

iam_buggatii:

"Money dey music true,true he be like say I go dey sing."

adanma_ojiugo:

"It’s called growth and hardwork."

olom_1st:

"Life is in stages and in phases. I remember in 2010 when I bought my Toyota Camry pencil lights it was like a G wagon to me back then. But see me now. All I can say is grace."

Rare throwback video shows Davido's first car

Top celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has left fans and supporters of music stars, Davido and Wizkid, excited after showing them a portion of their humble beginnings.

Ednut took to his Instagram page with a picture and video showing the first car owned by the 30BG crooner.

"I’m sure many of us didn’t know this was Davido’s first car after he dropped BACK WHEN and DAMI DURO…GROWTH!!! Just keep doing your thing and one day things will change. It will pay off," Ednut captioned the post.

