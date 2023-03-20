Media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus and Nollywood star Desmond Elliot have left tongues wagging online following an ugly faceoff

The blogger had taken a subtle jab at Elliot after he celebrated his reelection into office on social media

However, Elliot didn’t hesitate to lash out at Korkus after she left an unsatisfactory remark in his comment section

Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot recently took to his official Instagram page with a post celebrating his reelection to represent Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Elliot extended his deep and heartfelt appreciation to everyone who voted for him and acknowledged his rivals from opposition parties.

Stella Dimoko Korkus and Desmond Elliot fight dirty on IG. Photo: @desmondelliot/@officialstelladimokokorkus

The actor equally used the opportunity to renew his pledge of commitment to residents in the area who brought him back.

“I’m glad for the youthful zest you put into the campaign. Please I am more than willing to work with you and share ideas on how to make our dear constituency a better place. I pledge to give my utmost best at giving succor and relief to my constituents to the best of my Legislative ability. Thank you,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Stella Dimoko Korkus taks a jab at Elliot

Upon sharing the post, media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus didn’t hesitate to take a swipe at the actor.

“Same old same old..u go enter voicemail again @desmondelliot,” Korkus wrote.

Upon sighting the comment, Elliot, who appeared hurt, claimed the media personality knew him well, and he proceeded to express shock at her comment.

He took things further by making it clear that he would be removing her from his space. The actor wrote:

"Before I remove you from my space. You follow all people know me wella. I’m extremely shocked at you stella like extremely. No be you at all. Where did we miss it. You wey suppose dey talk of the desmond you know na you come my space dey talk this . No wahala we all go dey alright.”

Korkus, however, refused to retract her words as she made it clear that she only spoke the truth about the actor.

"@desmondelliot remove me from your space say you dey feed me?i said the truth and you know it, this has been your style for years. I am.sorry if i sound negative (according to some) i have respectfully unfollowed you sir."

Desmond Elliot joins supporters to celebrate reelection

Meanwhile, Desmond Elliot is well-loved by his supporters in his constituency, and they have given him another chance.

In a viral video online, the politician was seen in the midst of his people thanking them as they rejoiced over his victory.

Elliot's position as a representative of his Surulere constituency was threatened by his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu.

