School Kid’s Hot Dance to Trending Song Gets 3.3M Views, Fans in Tears Over Groove With Energetic Friend
- Two school kids were in the middle of a dance circle at school with friends who were cheering them
- One TikTok video shows the young kid doing the most at a school gathering with another schoolgirl dancing up a storm
- Online users commented on the video to show some love to the duo having fun together to some Bacardi music
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A video on TikTok of school kids dancing amazed people as the children danced without a care.
Online users commented on the video, singing the young boy's praises. The video got over 100 000 likes as peeps raved over the kids.
Mzansi students dancing at school
A boy and a girl went viral in a video by @ze..s.a4vibes where they had fun dancing. In the video, the boy can be seen moving his waist to the rhythm of a song. The youngsters were dancing to Dabrazzo's Cowboy Dinaka with Sbally Sa Kazi.
"Your mother is good": Elegant mum in native wrapper dances to modern beats like sweet 16, video goes viral
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Watch the video below:
Online users blown away by schoolboy's moves
The video of children having fun thoroughly amused people. South Africans love to see school kids dance, and this guy was a hit with his energy.
user1671522576884 commented:
"I like this dance."
Lil_ Ven9 commented:
"This guy is soo talented."
user9611629244441
"So talented."
Bendicíon commented:
"He won this challenge."
nomfusimfura commented:
"I don't know what to say."
Katlii Mokoena commented:
"To think I've caught these kids bathing."
Video shows beautiful lecturer dancing inside class
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female lecturer danced for her students.
The lecturer was teaching in the class when she suddenly started dancing in a sweet way. In the video, which was posted on TikTok, the lecturer was dressed elegantly.
She was putting on a pair of high-heeled shoes. Her impressive dance moves excited her students, and they started shouting in loud voices.
One social media who reacted to the video said:
"Lecturers like this you will never miss their class."
Also reacting to the lecturer's captivating dance video, another user on the platform said:
"The lecturer we need in our life."
Source: Briefly.co.za