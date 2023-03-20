Global site navigation

School Kid’s Hot Dance to Trending Song Gets 3.3M Views, Fans in Tears Over Groove With Energetic Friend

by  Nkem Ikeke Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • Two school kids were in the middle of a dance circle at school with friends who were cheering them
  • One TikTok video shows the young kid doing the most at a school gathering with another schoolgirl dancing up a storm
  • Online users commented on the video to show some love to the duo having fun together to some Bacardi music

A video on TikTok of school kids dancing amazed people as the children danced without a care.

South African school kids dancing
A South African schoolboy was dancing his heart out, and people enjoyed it. Image: TikTok/@ze..s.a4vibes
Source: UGC

Online users commented on the video, singing the young boy's praises. The video got over 100 000 likes as peeps raved over the kids.

Mzansi students dancing at school

A boy and a girl went viral in a video by @ze..s.a4vibes where they had fun dancing. In the video, the boy can be seen moving his waist to the rhythm of a song. The youngsters were dancing to Dabrazzo's Cowboy Dinaka with Sbally Sa Kazi.

Watch the video below:

Online users blown away by schoolboy's moves

The video of children having fun thoroughly amused people. South Africans love to see school kids dance, and this guy was a hit with his energy.

user1671522576884 commented:

"I like this dance."

Lil_ Ven9 commented:

"This guy is soo talented."

user9611629244441

"So talented."

Bendicíon commented:

"He won this challenge."

nomfusimfura commented:

"I don't know what to say."

Katlii Mokoena commented:

"To think I've caught these kids bathing."

Video shows beautiful lecturer dancing inside class

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female lecturer danced for her students.

The lecturer was teaching in the class when she suddenly started dancing in a sweet way. In the video, which was posted on TikTok, the lecturer was dressed elegantly.

She was putting on a pair of high-heeled shoes. Her impressive dance moves excited her students, and they started shouting in loud voices.

One social media who reacted to the video said:

"Lecturers like this you will never miss their class."

Also reacting to the lecturer's captivating dance video, another user on the platform said:

"The lecturer we need in our life."

Source: Briefly.co.za

