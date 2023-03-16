Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie detailed how he met Nigerian artiste Inkboy during a show in Nigeria with his team

He said that he had heard some melodies being composed by someone in the corner of a room, and he immediately loved the sounds he heard

Sarkodie then instructed his management to get in touch with him because he was doing something big, and this led to his "One Million Cedis" song with Inkboy

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie revealed in an interview with 3music that he met Nigerian artiste Inkboy once in Nigeria.

He added that he was in a room with his management when he heard some melodious sounds from someone in the corner.

Sarkodie details how he met Inkboy for the "One Million Cedis" music Photo source: @sarkodie @inkboyofficial

Source: UGC

He immediately fell in love with Inkboy's melodies and decided to feature him in the song. Sark noted that he is all about talent and good music. And when he sees one, he decides to put them on.

Ghanaians reacted to the video and said he did not give enough credit to the upcoming artiste who needed to be in the spotlight to shine and be appreciated for his talent.

Watch Sarkodie's interview about Inkboy below:

Ghanaians react to Sarkodie's interview with 3 music about Inkboy

hakeem_zeba commented:

Open the comment section for the post you made. Your own di3 you’ve turned off the comment. S3 “enu y3 mi private life”. Do you know what privacy is? Do you respect the privacy of people?

hakeem_zeba commented:

So grown man like you did the interview with that dog to get back at some? W’egimi paaa. You fit get all the money in the world but your eye never go open.

sikasemoriginal commented:

U be Jon pass, u can’t do better track all alone but u want do video all alone .. gyimiee

abynah_opokudarko commented:

Now you understand how it feels when people blatantly speak sh*t about people's private life... open the comment section erh..

Source: YEN.com.gh