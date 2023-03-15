Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot, is now being shown support by some of his colleagues for his political ambition

The movie star who is running for House of Representatives in Surulere has now been campaigned for by actresses, Grace Ama and Efe Irele

Shortly after the movie stars took to social media to campaign for their colleagues, a number of netizens reacted

Popular Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot, is once again in the news over his political ambition after some of his colleagues campaigned for him.

It is no longer news that the movie star has intensified his campaign to be a House of Representatives member for Surulere 1 constituency.

Despite Desmond facing a lot of backlash online, two of his Nollywood colleagues, Grace Ama and Efe Irele, took to social media to campaign for him.

On Efe Irele’s IG page, she shared photos of herself with Desmond Elliot and accompanied it with some of the photos of his achievements in Surulere.

Her post reads in part:

“I have seen him provide free shuttle buses for students in Surulere. I personally know up to 15 out of the 1,000 people he provided free health care and insurance for.

Forget PR and social media management, Desmond Elliot is a good representative and I will be supporting and voting for him on Saturday.

I am with you my big brother and friend. @desmondelliot.”

Grace Ama on the other hand shared a video of herself with Desmond Elliot and wished him all the best during the election.

In her words:

“@desmondelliot may God show you great MERCY on Saturday 18th MARCH 2023.

I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST MY GUY.”

Netizens react as Efe Irele and Grace Amah campaign for Desmond Elliot

Shortly after the movie stars showed support for their colleague’s political career, a number of netizens took to their comment section to react.

ejibaby:

“Efe I love you but abeg this one nor join at all Biko. Did you not see the bridge he said he built….. na fame and celebrity dey worry Una cos if you were not famous, you wouldn’t do what you just did at a time like this.”

ucheeys:

“Hi dear if you know how many public schools are in Surulere you won’t be praising him for the work he did in only one school.”

agnesiaalawa:

“Can you tell me one major thing he has done for the people as law maker and a representative of the in house of Assembly.”

sweetblackgirl__:

“How much he give you .”

chirosyskincareandspa:

"After 8 years abi? Shey Na him papa inheritance?? Hissss Abeg shift."

neneeshiri:

"But he has been there for 8years if I’m correct , haaaaaaaah please he should rest already let’s try another person."

lolu_jewelry:

"Desmond has done 8 years....absolutely nothing to show he did well. The transformers he donated recently we all know why he did so at last minute but unfortunately this time it won't work for him. Pls just advise him to step aside. We don't want a lousy talker as a leader."

frangeo6753:

"If you’re benefiting personally from him that’s your problem. Do not shove him down our throats!"

temiradeke:

"But wait oo, i saw efe’s comment on olumide’s page na, she was in total support of olumide and even told him to give Desmond a run, what changed ‍♀️‍♀️."

iamvictoria_bello:

"Person wey comment say Olumide will unseat Desmond ."

uchbee:

"How much you collect."

Fans dig up old photo of Olumide Owuru with Desmond Elliot

Nollywood movie stars Desmond Elliot and Olumide Oworu are both competing to represent the Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos state House of Assembly.

A Twitter user recently took to the social media platform with an epic throwback photo showing the two actors together.

Apparently, the picture was taken back when Oworu was still a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

