James Brown has taken to social media to reveal what he would like to become and it has left netizens amused

The popular Nigerian crossdresser took to Twitter to talk about his plans to become a mother

The post which has gone viral has sparked mixed reactions on social media due to how the crossdresser plans to achieve this

James Brown sure knows how to get people talking and this time is no different.

The popular crossdresser took to Twitter to talk about his desire to become a mother to his own child.

Photos of James. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

In the tweet which has gone viral, the crossdresser talked about plans to undergo surgery that involved 'importing a womb'.

In his words:

"I think is time i travel back for my surgery importing my womb. I have a House, Car , I need to be the mother of my own Child Next."

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to James Brown's post about having a child

mz__seunfunmi:

"Brown no just get sense, na so e easy to import womb."

beebeeokhai:

"Nothing scares me more than a mini James brown lawddddd."

oyewumioritsemercy:

"Importer and exporter"

parker_ojugo:

"The question is where the baby wan pass come out from."

fortunista_by_ivy:

"You need Chloroquine, you have malaria."

sandy_coco__:

"James brown the importer and exporter."

ayzne_:

"Be grateful to God for not been related to people like this."

