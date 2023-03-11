Popular Yoruba movie actress, Yetunde Bakre, has caused a buzz on social media with a recent advice she shared

The actress advised that it is better to abandon love and chase money, sparking mixed reactions online

Many people who saw the post took to the comment section to counter her advice with their thoughts

Finding true love is everything to some people but for Yetunde Bakre, money is more important.

According to the Yoruba movie actress, sometimes it is important to remove one's focus from love and focus on making money.

See post below:

Photos of Yetunde and her writeup. Credit: @iamyetundebakre

Source: Instagram

priscillia_oluchi_:

"We will chase the two, sis. We are designed to multi task."

toyahmusic:

"Truth is better tho but what she said is never off."

callme_talentboy2:

"U chase money u forget love, after u get the money will that give u forever happiness. Some celebrities talk with no brain oloun . Chase the two cause u can't chase one and leave one, sooner or latet the other one u left behind will hunt you."

protector_of_oolani_mother_:

"If you are not Queen-Solomon, silence would be more pertinent in this unsolicited unproductive utterance."

irenejob

"Life is not all about money. Peace of mind is something you can’t buy with money. Stop misleading people on social media. True love is essential and doesn’t only apply to man|woman relationships."

iambeetasha:

"And wen yu get to the stage where you hv money but love isn’t there what happens???? There is nothing wrong having both "

realprincessadaolisa:

"True love is not even affordable after making chasing that money. True love is a rare gift. Money buys fake love, so one can manage that one.. But for real; Only God join true lovers together."

nwegwu_ogechi:

"U can still have all the money in the world and still not be happy,love is sweet with the right person,so is better u chase both."

