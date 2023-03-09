Old-time movie star Patience Ozokwor joined the list of Nigerian Nollywood celebrities to advocate for Funke Akindele in the upcoming state elections

Mama G, as she is fondly known, believes her junior colleague will do a great job if given the golden opportunity to lead Lagos

Patience in her statement disclosed her earnest desire to see Funke Akindele, and she went on to shower God’s divine blessings on her

Seasoned Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwo has joined the Nollywood celebrities who have publicly endorsed their support for Funke Akindele in the upcoming Lagos governorship elections.

The old-time screen goddess praised Funke for her tenacity and wished her the best in the polls.

"I love your tenacity and drive. You are hardworking, compassionate, and trustworthy," Patience said.

"You deserve every good thing and more. I have no doubt you will make a great leader. I wish you all the best and God’s favour this Saturday - election day 11th March. Although I cannot cast my vote in Lagos, know that I will be rooting for you."

Funke and Nigerians react to Patience Ozokwor’s post

funkejenifaakindele:

"Thank you so much mummy. I truly appreciate you ma. ❤️❤️"

xorla.diamond:

"This is beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️"

isyjoseph1:

"Mama I love you. Note that entertainment in not politics, we all need the best now, pls vote LP."

chidelish_more:

"Happy international women's day to all women out there. You're unique and wonderful.❤️"

ikesimaria:

"My personal person, happy women's day.i so much love you, you're such a nice and tenderheart lady.i MUST vote for you,!!!❤️"

princessakinmoyo:

"Funke I know is a kind hearted person. She's a beautiful soul. She knows what she want and doesn't compromise , she sets boundaries and maintain discipline. She is not mean mbok but in a wrong political party. Proudly OBIDIENT.❤️"

b.o.b.i.s.c.o:

"ELU P from top to bottom. This is an LP tsunami and unfortunate, Funke is in the wrong boat. Any attempt to vote PDP confuses the #Endsars revenge. Any attempt to vote PDP increases the Chances of APC winning. Please let us all vote ELU P. We can beg Funke to join the LP government and try for next time."

twia_ent:

"She won't. I lived in Amen estate and according to her domestic staffs, she needs to do more. Leadership start from home. Thank you."

