South Africans in Durban are not happy that award-winning American boy band Boys II Men are not going to perform in Durban

Peeps grinned from ear to ear following news that the top singers were heading to Mzansi

Many couldn't help but notice that the End Of The Road hitmakers will only have shows in Cape Town, Pretoria and the North West

It has finally been confirmed that Boys II Men are coming to Mzansi. The popular American boy band will have three shows in the country and SA music lovers are thrilled.

South Africans have reacted to the news of Boys II Men coming to Mzansi. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The vocal band finally confirmed tour dates after cancelling twice in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Boys II Men finally confirm SA tour dates

According to Sunday World, the band confirmed that the highly anticipated concerts will take place in Cape Town on October 31 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on Thursday, November 2, and in the North West at the Superbowl in Sun City on Saturday, November 4.

Organisers of the show said that the singers promised that they will give their fans killer shows despite postponing twice. G21 Entertainment representative said:

"Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic, and now keeping true to that promise, now that it’s safe to do so. With three shows planned around the country, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award-winning music outfit."

South Africans in Durban react to being left out

Reacting to the flyers that have already flooded social media, some fans said they can't wait for the Boys II Men concerts while others complained about Durban being left out.

@RealAmosTabane said:

" Motown Philly is back again, not too hard not too soft". Can't wait, Last time when they were in Cape Town Michael(former members) was stuck in Gugulethu did want to go stadium to perform. ️"

@LondonPatten noted:

"What about Durban? I see we are not important."

@nofoto_lumka wrote:

"okay, okay, I wanna attend this one."

