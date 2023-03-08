Controversial rapper Naira Marley has taken to social media with a passionate appeal to his creator

The Soapy hitmaker passionately prayed to God not to allow him to come to a point in life where he has to abandon smoking

Marley’s weird prayer request sparked mixed reactions from followers, with some hinting at the health implications of his lifestyle

Rap musician Naira Marley is known for his controversial posts on Twitter, and he just caught the attention of many with his latest tweet.

Without mincing his words, the Marlian crooner made a passionate and heartfelt prayer request to his creator.

Naira Marley has prayed against avoiding smoking. Photo: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley called on the almighty God to help him do away with anything that would prevent him from smoking in life.

“God please don’t let me see what will make me leave smoking. Amen,” he tweeted.

See his post below:

Naira Marley's post stirs reactions from fans and followers

@LaminaPrecious said:

"Lungs cancer is real ."

@dharmlo said:

"Your health nko."

@koladey90 said:

@Bellsboss112 make you leave smoking it's around the corner ."

@Bellsboss112 said:

"He doesn’t even need anyone amen baba said it himself ."

@Mustapha_mm1 said:

"Don't leave what makes you happy. There's nothing like happiness."

@Feeding_fist said:

"Nah! You will Alfa Azeez maybe when you see what made you start at first."

@cumback2bac said:

"Insha Allah, now the same prayer I they pray everyday... people no go understand. ."

@mumycrypto said:

"Throughout nov 2021 - 2022 dec I stayed out of smoke, strictly by the instructions of my doctor. Imagine a life without smoke, i faced depression something I never imagined in my life. Bless God I'm sound and healthy. Aloha️."

