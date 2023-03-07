Stonebwoy marked his 35th birthday on March 5, 2023, as he shared artistic photos from his photoshoot, together with a video of his son dancing

The Bhim Nation hitmaker noted that the video of his son dancing and singing his version of 'Wan Da Mo' was his mood on his special day

Asamoah Gyan, Berla Mundi and many other celebrities and friends as well as fans have showered him with birthday wishes

Reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy shared a video of his son, L Janam Joachim Satekla, on his 35th birthday, together with some lovely pictures.

Stonebwoy (middle) and his son L Janam Joachim Satekla dancing (left and right). Photo Source: @stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

According to Stonebwoy, the video of his son displaying incredible dance moves truly represented how he felt on his special day.

With the video being on the 4th slide, he hinted that it was his mood on his birthday, which he celebrated on March 5, 2023.

Little L Janam was dressed in a pair of blue trousers and a white top as he sang his rendition of 'Won Da Mo', a song by Mavins, Rema and Boy Spyce featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Magixx and Johnny Drille.

Below are lovely birthday pictures that the Bhim Nation leader shared on his Twitter page.

More birthday wishes pour in for Stonebwoy as he turned 35

@dzidzor_the_PK:

Janam’s sudden realisation that his reputation was at stake

@MannyNorte:

Happy birthday my guy! Blessings on your day!

asamoah_gyan3:

HAPPY Birthday champ

Source: YEN.com.gh