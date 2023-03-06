Singer Buju Bnxn has stirred reactions from netizens after sharing a clip from an upcoming music video shoot

Apparently, the singer decided to take a trip back to the hood where his dreams of becoming a musician all started

Some old videos of the singer before fame stirred reactions from fans online with some saying they thought he was from a wealthy background

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of singer Buju Bnxn has surfaced in the online community to the delight of his fans and music supporters.

Apparently, the Cold Outside crooner decided to revisit the past as a source of inspiration for an upcoming music video.

Buju Bnxn visits 'ghetto' where he once lived. Photo: @bnxnhivemoor

Source: Twitter

The video captured Buju on a boat singing as a cinematographer filmed the beautiful moment.

Other videos that surfaced on social media captured a much younger Buju Bnxn years ago freestyling at the same spot when he was still trying to get the world’s attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the clips as sighted online below:

Buju Bnxn’s videos spark reactions online

preshy4life said:

"Bro has been good from the onset … see vocals."

olawale.dhyno said:

"He’s got the voice no be today."

backendforeign__ said:

"Old buju fans go know the jam on that last slide Sabi boy."

_rexxonaalm said:

"My own hustle go pay too ❤️."

call_me_aloma said:

"Memories don’t leave like people do” Hmmmm."

queen_oyindamola4 said:

"Not me Always thinking he was all this butty pikin.. he looks butty to me."

Toughboi2 said:

"Bro I remember this video … that was when I knew bnxn prolly like 2019 …"

21stcenturygaruba said:

"I have been Buju fan from way back I done seen lot of them videos."

Singer Buju opens up on lady who tried to blackmail him

Still in a related story about the Traboski hitmaker, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Buju Bnxn trended on social media after photos and a video of him made the rounds.

A Swedish lady who shared the viral photos and video claimed Bnxn got her pregnant and abandoned her.

In an interview with HOT FM Lagos, Buju spilled the tea on the issue and noted that everything the lady said was a fabricated lie.

Source: Legit.ng