It seems daily that more and more evidence continues to pop up confirming the growth and influence of Afrobeat; the latest is a former Man Utd star, Nani, who has joined the train

A video clip of Nani using Asake's song Dupe as the background song for a video clip of himself while working out in the gym has sparked reactions online

This clip of the footballer is another evidence of Asake's global influence and rising international profile

A video clip shared online by former Man United superstar Luis Nani has stirred reactions from netizens as the footballer was seen using a Nigerian song as his workout tune.

The song used by Nani, Dupe, was by YBNL signee, Asake. This is just another confirming evidence of Asake's rising global influence.

He is the latest Nigerian singer from the Olamide music talent factory with an international reputation.

Watch the video of Nani listening to Asake's song in the gym during a workout:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of ex-Man Utd star Nani listening to Asake's song

@toxic__choco:

"If only they posted us when we’re using their songs aswell."

@itzbastv:

"Hope them no duped this one shaa, Na DÚPÉ Asake dey talk oo, No be Dupe ooo..."

@ola_wan_dah:

"All thanks to fela the originator of Afro."

@freshblair:

"Like by olamide and 100 thousands people."

@zannygram__:

" ok how’s Nani listening to Asake?"

@___whoisloner01:

"Earlier today was Ronaldo on his story Afrobeat going places."

@slimarthur_:

"Nigerian song is oitlored."

@arsenal_fcmb:

"2022 landlord."

@wizkid_blogger_:

"All thanks to @wizkidayo for taking Afrobeats to the world."

@olamilekanspencer01:

"Nani ."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian fast-rising singer Asake has been focused on his career in the music industry.

The Yoga crooner recently disclosed in an interview what he did to get signed by Olamide Badoo into the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) music label.

Asake narrated how he pestered the YBNL music executive for two years before he could prove himself.

Source: Legit.ng