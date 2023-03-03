BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere, caused an online buzz over his exchange with a Tinubu supporter

The Tinubu supporter had reached out to Pere and asked him for financial help, and his response got netizens rolling with laughter

According to Pere, his spirit and the BAT supporter’s username are not in alignment, and she should ask the Lord for help

BBNaija star, Pere Egbi, got netizens rolling with laughter over his response to a Tinubu fan who begged him for money.

The recently held presidential election in Nigeria caused a massive stir online as many people were divided between the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Shortly after Tinubu won the election, a Twitter user and BAT supporter reached out to Pere for financial assistance.

Pere turned down a Tinubu supporter begging him for money online. Photos: @pereegbi

Source: Twitter

The lady, who boldly displayed in her username that she was unapologetically a BAT supporter, pleaded with Pere to help her with anything at all.

In response to that, Pere directed the lady to seek help from the Lord. According to him, his spirit is not in alignment with her username.

He wrote:

“I would have gladly assisted you but omo my spirit and your username no dey in alignment. Ask the Lord.”

The BAT supporter eventually deleted her post. See their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Pere politely turns down a Tinubu supporter who begged him for money

A number of netizens were amused by Pere’s exchange with the Tinubu supporter. Read some of their comments below:

ellaozor4:

“Omo see how Asiwaju don chase ur destiny helper.”

anihottest:

“Go and ask INEC for assistance.”

teejay_uzo:

“How can he be BATified and begging online? I thought Tinubu created Lagos to perfection. He should go to the LGA Council closest to him and collect food benefits.”

rosevine007:

“ God, see how person politely said No.”

kenny50_:

“Make she go ask BAT or MC Oluomo.”

laviva_mandi:

“This one mozz me. Na real ask the Lord.”

gold_titi:

“You are proudly batified but you no get shishi . Abeg as una dey post BAT up and down ,if people kon ask you for help ,no kon talk say you no get direct link o.”

Eniola Badmus flaunts original copy of Tinubu's certificate of return on Snapchat

Controversial Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus once again made the news after she flaunted the original copy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s certificate of return.

After the All Progressives Congress candidate was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued him a certificate of return.

Shortly after that, Eniola, who is undoubtedly close to the Tinubu family, took to her Snapchat page to show off the original copy of the president-elect’s certificate.

After the actress’ post made the rounds on social media, a number of netizens reacted. Some of them commented on her eagerness to always share information.

Source: Legit.ng