Nigerian singer Teni has been very open about her weight loss journey, and she keeps sharing milestones on social media

The Billionaire crooner now weighs 56.7kg and has got netizens commending her for doing so well

Teni also shared new photos that support her new weight claim, and some people have asked for her secret

Once again, popular Nigerian singer Teni has taken to social media with the latest update on her weight.

The singer, who used to be plus-sized, recently started her weight loss journey, and her transformation has got Nigerians asking questions.

Teni shares update on weight loss journey Photo credit: @tenientertainer

In a new post on her page, Teni shared photos showing off her obvious weight loss, and in the last slide, her scale revealed how much she now weighs.

She captioned the post with:

"cleared the bush, did the dishes."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Teni's post

tiwasavage:

"Pretty toes "

segungele:

"Omo oooooooo I only see numbers like this in my dreams. Kudos to you Teni."

drimsbaby:

"Even hospitals don’t have this much drip You been In & out of Lagos, official Biz so it’s not a trip !"

banksbmpro:

"The last slide Sweet!"

kaylahoniwo:

"Y’all see the last slide ????"

efosaaiwan:

"Nice one Teni the weight loss is great."

wizkidgirlfriend:

"Dem go say na slim tea or waist trainers! Better go ask from Teni how she did it."

askdamz:

"Last slide! E CHOKETH"

nosngixm:

" how u do am abeg ....this is so amazing. The last slide is all I need now."

mis.nell:

"Lol you can’t be 56 and looking this big! I’m 70kg and looking way smaller than you."

eunice_danielss:

"So like this I de weigh pass teni omorh "

_brielyn:

"Haaaaa, I don get weight pass Teni.. no oooo.. oya action to gym fa."

pamilerin_smylez:

"I get weight pass Teni or what am I seeing in that last slide"

Fans in awe of Teni's weight loss transformation and style

Teni left her fans quite impressed following her new uploads on Instagram.

The talented singer, who is on the plus-size weight spectrum, is known for her penchant for tomboyish looks.

In one of her stack of photos, the singer appeared to have lost some weight, and opted for a less boyish ensemble.

