Popular Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi aka Mr Jollof, has caused an online stir for celebrating Peter Obi’s win in Lagos

Taking to social media, he shared a photo of the traditional Igbo red cap on top of Tinubu’s signature cap

Mr Jollof called Peter Obi the new Jagaban of Lagos and it got a lot of netizens sharing their mixed feelings

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, has once again made the news for controversial reasons over the presidential election.

Jollof caused a massive buzz on social media after he called Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the new Jagaban of Lagos.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the comedian reacted to the news of Peter Obi emerging victorious in Lagos state during the presidential election despite notions that Tinubu is the owner of Lagos.

Mr Jollof then celebrated Peter Obi’s success by sharing a photo of the traditional Igbo red cap placed on top of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s signature cap with the infinity sign on it.

In the caption of the post Mr Jollof wrote:

“Asiwaju Peter Obi ( The New Jagaban of Lagos ).”

See the post below:

Mr Jollof’s post where he hailed Peter Obi for winning Lagos got a lot of netizens talking seeing as the comedian was a former Tinubu supporter before he moved on to campaigning for PDP’s Atiku Abubakar. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

bigfrancis10:

“Don't mention Obi abeg stay your Line.”

nicolenezianya:

“Stay one place let the thunder locate you.”

eichiemoses31:

“Watin do ur atiku…u no add he cap.”

yung_parker_:

“In your own words LP can’t win five states e shock you Abi Dey play.”

officialperpetua7:

“We cover our Red hat with the blood of Jesus.”

bev_luxury_fits:

“New tactic to start beggi beggi #wenodeygiveshishi.”

chigozie_ehim1:

“Jollof is indirectly coming back to our OBIdient movement. Oga stay where you are biko.”

thrift_gbotigbobackup:

“Anywhere Belle face.”

