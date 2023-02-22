Singer Timi Dakolo has sparked funny reactions on social media after sharing a picture on his Instagram page

The singer hilariously pointed out that the individual, who was banned over debts in the photo shared, looks like him

Fans and colleagues of the music star flooded his comment section with mixed reactions to his post

Nigerian vocalist Timi Dakolo has humoured his fans and followers in the online community with an Instagram post.

The singer came across a post of an individual who a grocery store banned for repeatedly buying items on credit.

Dakolo pointed out that he could spot a strong resemblance between him and the individual in the poster.

“This guy looks like me o ,Abi NA me?” the singer wrote.

Social media users react

stannze said:

"I was thinking the same thing before I saw the caption."

synbadofficial said:

"Nigeria hard now person spirit fit comot go chop somewhere."

comedianebiye said:

"So it wasn’t a rumor , you are banned from all chicken republics."

iam_anuu said:

"…boya make you find am help am clear the gbese, so that he’ll not be most wanted there any longer."

peterinyang.ng said:

" I just embarrassed myself with laugh for public . E resemble you Kpa!"

olofinlua said:

"Na you. Nothing wey you go talk. Nor dey chop for free again, Boda Timi ."

kunmiariyo said:

"I don warn you about this thing, you still no wan stop. You see yaself now?"

mcnomaris said:

"Na this guy Dem suppose dey call see finish. Bcos them really see am finish."

