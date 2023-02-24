AKA was fatally shot in Durban on February 10, but his social media accounts have been active for the past two weeks

A tweep divided fans when he asked the late rapper's management team and his family to stop using AKA's Twitter handle because he is no more

Some social media users agreed, adding that they need to stop after promoting Mass Country and others encouraged the Forbes and AKA's team to keep his legacy alive

Late rapper AKA's social media accounts remain active two weeks after his death. The slain hip-hop artist's family and management team are using his handles to promote his new album, Mass Country.

AKA's verified social media handles remain active after his death. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: UGC

A social media user divided Mzansi when he said that AKA's family and his team need to stop using his verified handle because he is no more. AKA was assassinated on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, February 10. Both his official Twitter and Instagram handles are still active.

Taking to Twitter, the unimpressed tweep with the handle @_shwabade_ wrote:

"Whoever is running @akaworldwide Twitter account needs to stop."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mzansi shares mixed reactions over slain AKA's active social media handles

Other netizens took to @_shwabade_'s comment section and posted mixed views. Some said the family needs to stop using the accounts after the album drops. Others disagreed, saying they must continue using AKA's handles to keep his legacy alive.

@hurtMMBad commented:

"I was thinking the same thing. But they gotta promote the album."

@Zandii_Omnyama said:

"They're promoting his album."

@destinyzee wrote:

"Yeah, I agree, after the promotion of the album they need to stop."

@painfullythic_c commented:

"I think they gonna stop after the album drops."

@teejay_rsa said:

"Exactly @LifeOfNivo don’t stop!! Keep going, if they have a problem they must block AKA’s Account if they feel uncomfortable."

@madodana19 wrote:

"Stop for what? Mega Legacy must move on."

@motsepe_rems added:

"Why? We are in a world of influencers and promos, if the account is making money, let it feed his generation. It's like saying we must stop playing Brenda Fassie music."

Inside late AKA's Bryanston home

AKA was one of the richest celebs in South Africa. The slain artist made money moves like no other local rapper. The star lived a soft life but never showed off his riches on his timeline.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker owns one of the biggest mansions in the leafy suburb of Bryanston in Johannesburg. ZAlebs reports that houses in Bryanston cost anything from N90 million upwards.

AKA hardly posted pics or videos of the stunning house but Legit.ng managed to find a few pics and clips of his beautiful home.

Source: Briefly.co.za