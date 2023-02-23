Popular actor Uche Maduagwu has raised different questions as he reacts to actress Wumi Toriola's newly acquired mansion

Uche Maduagwu revealed he doesn’t celebrate people he doesn’t know how they make money, as he added that Nigerians don’t ask questions

The actor’s comments have stirred massive reactions from netizens as many repeatedly drag him

Controversial actor Uche Maduaagwu has questioned Wumi Toriola’s source of income after the actress acquired a new mansion.

While reacting to a post about Wumi’s new house, Uche stressed that Nigerians don’t ask questions.

Uche Maduagwu says Nigerians don't ask questions. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I don't celebrate people I don't know their source of wealth, how much she Dey get per movie role? Which Endorsement she get? Or which Big business she Dey run to afford this? Younger actresses need these answers to celebrate her, Naija, we no dey ask questions, Na our problem be that.

“Question is, where you get money for this? Abi no be this movie industry Wey we all Dey? Which Endorsement you get to buy or build this? Nigerians don't ask question again, Yoruba actress, I hail you Na, Truth go soon come out.”

See his comments below:

Screenshots of Uche Maduagwu's comments. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Uche Maduagwu’s comments

See some of the reactions below:

obfcollections:

"@uchemaduagwu pls watch enough movies before you conclude. You obviously don't know her."

callme_mide26:

"@uchemaduagwu did they tag you to congratulate them… be wearing red bra up and down make u no go find purpose for your life.. Ewu

bolapizzacloset:

"@uchemaduagwu I do say this always ..something are Grace ..because older actress no fit build am no mean younger female actress can’t do it."

johnseriki:

"@johnseriki sometimes most of this people take loans just to secure this asset. let’s celebrate success always."

Wumi Toriola buys new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola became a homeowner in the highbrow area of Lagos.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared the great news with her many fans.

Wumi posted a video showing her impressive new property in Lekki and revealed that it was all God’s doing as she congratulated herself.

