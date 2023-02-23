Controversial Nigerian rapper, Skiibii, is in the news again over his recent post on his social media page

Taking to Twitter, Skiibii claimed he had seen Afrobeat pioneer, Fela, in his dream and that they had a conversation

Skiibii’s revelation raised a lot of funny reactions from social media users, as many of them wondered what he had been smoking

Popular Nigerian rapper, Skiibii, has had fans wondering about his state of mind after he claimed to have seen Fela in his dream.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Baddest Boy crooner revealed that he had seen the Afrobeat pioneer in his dream.

Not stopping there, Skiibii added that everything made sense to him after he and Fela had a long talk in the dream.

Fans react as Skiibii claims he saw Fela in his dream. Photos: @skiibii, @felakutiofficial

He wrote:

“I saw Fela in my dream today, we had a long conversation and everything made sense to me. RIP pops.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Skiibii’s claim that he saw Fela in his dream

Skiibii’s tweet soon went viral and got netizens talking. Some questioned his state of mind; some asked what he had been smoking, while others said they were not surprised because he was also a 'resurrected' musician.

Read some of their funny comments below:

This tweep advised Skiibii to treat malaria:

Som wanted to know who was hooking him up:

Sheddy King referenced Skiibii dying in the past and coming back to life:

Olayinka had this to say:

eazeekode:

“Change ur dealer.”

icon_makanaki10:

“You go see Abiola.”

for4eva__:

“Dey play.”

pella_focus_:

“Everybody just like to lie.”

i_am_oyinsexy:

“When you just finish smoking pawpaw leaf with SK nah nonsense person go Dey see and hear.”

olaebi:

“Who be Skiibii Dealer?”

mane_otf:

“You no see queen Elizebeth.”

Skiibii predicts next president after strange 'vision'

Skiibii must have been shocked when netizens called his attention to the prediction he made about the country’s next president.

The Baddest Boy crooner took to Twitter to declare that one of the three men in the picture he shared would be the next president of Nigeria.

The picture he shared alongside his post had three men in it: two presidential contenders for the forthcoming general elections, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a man who resembled Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng