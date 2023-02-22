BBTitans housemate Yemi was taking no chances when his South African boo, Khosi, tried to tell him she was having a baby

Yemi was quick to water down Khosi’s claims while making it clear that they haven’t done the kind of things that will lead to a pregnancy

Fans of the show who caught the funny moment between the reality stars had hilarious reactions on social media

Big brother Titans (BBTitans) housemate, Yemi Cregx, may be a lover boy in the house but there’s no denying that he has his head in the game.

Just recently, his South African boo, Khosi, tried to play a fast one on him by pulling a pregnancy scare card.

Khosi tells Yemi she's pregnant.

Source: Instagram

During a discussion in the room, Khosi told Yemi she was expecting but he was quick to dismiss her claims and mention that they haven’t done the things that would result in her getting pregnant.

Check out a video of the two as sighted online below:

Social media users wade into the matter

laclyx said:

"These people are so lovely to watch. Khosi makes Yemi happy."

busarinusirat777 said:

"Las las na dis two go burn Biggie's house."

tttbabyyym said:

"Khosi no dey lie ..she no sabi lie. Isit possible for her to mention pregnancy if they have not gone far? Yemo get too much sense ehn. Now na bathroom way."

escola_bae said:

"This girl is funny.. how she said it like they are married couples ."

nnekaopara3 said:

"People painting Khosi bad saying he has slept with herall shame to uuuuuuuu."

lydmug said:

"The show is khosi and khosi is the show if you think am wrong, then you're actually right."

ibrahimiyanuoluwa said:

"So y’all saying them don knack tire shey unna eyes don clear. Now the bloggers won’t post this o."

Source: Legit.ng