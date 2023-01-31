Producer-turned-artiste Pheelz recently opened up on getting singer Adekunle Gold signed to Olamide’s YBNL record label back in the days

Pheelz recounted getting to know Adekunle for his graphic design skills and eventually discovering that he also had a knack for music

The Electricity hitmaker’s revelation sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media, with some people expressing their complete surprise

Nigerian music producer turned artiste, Pheelz, is a grand part of singer Adekunle Gold's journey in the music industry.

The Electricity crooner was recently a guest on the Big Convo podcast and he had a lot to share about his journey.

Producer Pheelz talked about linking Adekunle Gold to Olamide. Photo: @adekunlegold/@pheelzmrproducer

Source: Instagram

A portion of the conversation making the rounds online captured the moment Pheelz hinted about his connection to Adekunle Gold.

According to the producer, he made the push for Gold to get signed to Olamide’s Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) record label. He recounted telling Olamide to take a bet on the Sinner hitmaker.

Fielding a question about being able to scout talent, Pheelz shared how he had initially discovered Gold for his graphic designs skill.

According to him, he got in touch with the singer and that was when he discovered some of the personal music projects he had embarked on.

Pheelz said this spurred his interest in Adekunle Gold and made him pitch to Olamide. Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

queencyyy___ said:

"He told us already this information is not necessary anymore."

mr_shon_don said:

"You really don’t know what you using to crack jokes, that was life changing connect Incase you don’t know!"

gbenga021 said:

"U don talk too much bro.. wetin u wan con remain for olamide wey sign ham gangan to talk."

morethanagirl1___ said:

"All we need in this life is that one person or persons. Praying everyone gets to connect with their own."

olumadhe said:

"If your breakthrough come through some people lasan u go hear am."

Adekunle Gold hails Pheelz for putting him on

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star, Adekunle Gold, got his fans talking when he made a revelation during a performance at the 02 Academy Brixton show.

The Orente singer revealed that producer-turned-singer, Pheelz, holds the credit for his major breakthrough in the industry.

Adekunle Gold also hailed YBNL boss, Olamide, for the contribution he made in his career.

