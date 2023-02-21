Ace Nollywood star Alex Ekubo suddenly dropped a bitter truth regarding human relationships in the upcoming elections

The suave actor disclosed that individuals are likely to lose friends and family members during this vital period over their political candidate

Alex, in his statement, stirred controversy by hinting that no matter who one votes in, it will still be their family and friends that will come to their rescue in time of need

Star Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has sparked reactions with his recent insight into people’s political choices.

The screen genius noted that citizens were losing their loved ones over their political candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Pictures of Alex Ekubo Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

He said:

"People are losing friends and family over political ideologies."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Alex further hinted that people should note that when they will be in need of help and support, it is their family and friends who will show up for them and not the candidates they are supporting this coming election.

"Just remember that whenever you are in need and want support, you will need friends and family, not the government."

See his post below

Social media users react

iamedithsamuel:

"Alex no Dey cut corners abeg who be your candidate no come Dey stand for fence. "

sweetest_tilly:

"Omo, I don’t need friends na family I need Abeg… say no to election violence."

vivien_portable:

"Oga who’s your candidate abi sitting on the fence no dey tire una ???"

phurlake_123:

"Politics should not cause division or misunderstanding in the family. Everyone is free to his or her own opinion, by the Grace of God Nigeria will have good leaders in Jesus Christ name. God bless Nigeria."

eggcellenctly:

"Toyin abraham don forget say she go still shoot movie again..... If i spend my shishi watch her movie for cinema again make i bend."

Actress Toyin Abraham gushes over Tinubu’s handsomeness in photo

The popular Nollywood actress is now bold in showing her support for her presidential candidate of choice, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin Abraham was dragged on social media after opening up about her love for the APC presidential candidate.

In a new development, Toyin took to her Twitter page to share photos of the politician as she campaigned for him a week before the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng