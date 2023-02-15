Kiernan "AKA" Forbes died on February 10, and his family and girlfriend have been reeling from his untimely death

The Forbes held a family press briefing a few days after the Durban shooting, and Nadia Nakai was also seen sitting with Supa Mega's relatives

South Africans lauded the late star's family for not sidelining Nadia, which is often the case in black families

AKA's murder traumatised his family, known as the Forbes, and his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes and Nadia Nakai were spotted at the family press briefing embracing each other. Image: @nadianakai and @lynnforbesza

The Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker was gunned down in Durban on Florida Road, where his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane also lost his life on that fateful night.

According to TimesLIVE, the Forbes held a press conference a few days after Supa Mega's death made the news. Lynn, AKA's mom, Supa Mega's girlfriend Nadia Nakai, and the late rapper's brother Steffan all looked heartbroken on the day.

While Tony, AKA's father, who was chosen as the spokesperson, was on the podium addressing the media, Nadia and Lynn looked shattered and comforted each other.

AKA's family lauded for treating Nadia Nakai like family after Supa Mega's death

A reshared by @MpumeGumbi95 on Twitter showed AKA's mom walking hand in hand with Nadia at the press briefing. @MpumeGumbi95 praised the late rapper's family for including Nadia Nakai in all proceedings regarding the death.

"This is when I realise how progressive the coloured community is. The family knows AKA loved Nadia and they spent a lot of time together. So they continue to hold that space for her in AKAs life even in death. Not lento yethu of treating girlfriends and even wives like trash!"

Peeps reacted by calling out the black culture for failing to do the same to the spouses of black men.

@mizz_linah_baby said:

"I was fortunate to be considered family when my man died. They kept me really close because they knew I loved him and he loved me. Losing a boyfried is not easy and being unmarried doesn't make it less traumatic."

@KgaboMokgatlhaa shared:

"Black people don’t love each other and expect other people to love them."

@msboledi posted:

In our culture, the girlfriend doesn't even come to the funeral."

@MbalyDhlamini replied:

"It's sad cause even wives are treated badly. Tholukuthi, they don't even include the wife during arrangements."

@1LoveEmpower commented:

"I can assure you that AKA's mom will continue to love Zinhle as a daughter just as she will continue to love Nadia. She has lots of love to give."

@RugerMightWork wrote:

"Black culture is very toxic and misogynistic."

@CautiousNeo also said:

"I hear you, sis. I am ashamed of how many of our black families treat our brothers and uncles' partners when they pass. It breaks my heart how they can treat you like you were "nothing" to the deceased yet you were there till the very end."

@jleeangela added:

"As soon as a coloured mother accepts you in the family, you may possibly be there forever even if a relationship ends. I've seen this a lot in my own family."

