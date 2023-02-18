DJ Cuppy has dedicated a special post to her dogs, Dudu and Funfun, on the occasion of their second birthday

The billionaire daughter was spotted posing with the celebrants in an adorable photo shared on her Instagram page

Fans and followers who found Cuppy’s post hilarious took to her comment section to make fun of her

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, doesn’t joke around when it comes to showing love to her ‘children', Dudu and Funfun.

The Gelato hitmaker recently took to Instagram with a post dedicated to her pet dogs in celebration of their second birthday.

DJ Cuppy celebrates as her dogs clock 2. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy who happily describes herself as their mother mentioned how time flies by so fast while expressing her deep love for them.

To make the celebration complete, Cuppy shared a photo in which she was spotted posing with the dogs alongside their birthday cake.

See below:

Cuppy’s fans and followers react

dequezgram said:

"Did dad asked you to join his name to dog Florence wahala wahala."

carl.en7 said:

"These dogs are richer than some of y"ll."

major_henrylee said:

"Awwww happy birthday to the both."

iteoluwakonishilailai said:

"If you have or you've ever had a pet that you really loved then you know how she feels pets that you really love are like your babies."

mamabee_mamakokoro said:

"Otedola bawopls don't add our daddy's name to your children."

brbsextoysnigeria said:

"Dog mothers are so attached to their babies. I’m hella dramatic I can do this and more. You’ll understand when you’re attached to your pet."

zee.6460 said:

"She even add otedola."

iamsplufik said:

"o je stop gbogbo radarada ton shey yii, as a mother ko."

Cuppy shares photo of cat that disturbs her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy took to social media to lament over a cat that disturbs her every night.

The billionaire’s daughter shared a photo of the cat on her car and noted that it is an enemy of progress.

The photo soon went viral on social media and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng