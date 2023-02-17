Popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah, is once again in the news over her marriage

The young lady posted a photo of herself kissing her husband on social media and it drew a series of criticisms

While some social media users praised her, others called her out for the public display of affection

Nigerian pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah, has once again got social media users talking.

The newly married lady recently took to social media to share photos of herself with her husband and it caused a stir.

In one of the photos, the pastor’s daughter was seen kissing her husband and some netizens were not too pleased with it. In the picture, Deborah had her arms wrapped around her man’s waist while he put his hands on her shoulder as they shared a deep kiss.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Deborah Paul Enenche shares photo of herself kissing her husband

Deborah’s kissing photo with her husband raised a series of mixed reactions. While some people praised the couple, others bashed her for publicly showing such kind of affection.

Read some of their comments below:

aphan_agatha:

“Pepper us! Step on our necks! No mercy for us May God keep you together forever. ”

favo.ur6973:

“Pastor daughter dey fix contacts lens nawa oooo end time.”

jenniscus:

“This public kissing is not decent atall.... some things are meant to be private not public....”

laraoma3380:

“Deborah, Deborah, Deborah ,how many times did I call you.pls my beloved take your home and marriage off social media.”

classyabujabags:

“Looking good together.”

nneka.ezeugwu:

“Lolz....This fav.our lady is picking on you for no just course, I think you should just ignore her tantrum.It is irrelevant replying her .It is obvious she has a problem and looking for who to vent her anger, bitterness and frustration on.Only pray for her, that is what she needs now.”

