One of AKA's friends who was present when the rapper was shot dead has broken his silence following the tragic incident

Saso of Dream Team fame took to his timeline to send his heartfelt condolences to both AKA and Tibz's families

The Durban artist also thanked his supporters who have sent him messages and phone calls in this tragic and "traumatic time"

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Saso has finally broken his silence following AKA's assassination. The Dream Team member was with AKA when he was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

AKA’s Friend, Saso, breaks his silence after the rapper's fatal shooting. Image: @sasodt, @akaworldwide

Source: UGC

Supa Mega's friends, who were with him at the time of his murder, have been under scrutiny since CCTV footage of his fatal shooting surfaced on social media. Some people, including Nota Baloyi, want Saso, Don Design and all the people who were with AKA to be investigated for their alleged involvement in his murder.

Saso first to break his silence

ZAlebs reports that Saso was the first to break his silence following the assassination of the Fela In Versace hitmaker. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Saso thanked the people who have been supporting him since the tragic incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He shared that he has been receiving messages and phone calls from people who care about him. He admitted that he was also traumatised by the incident. SAso joined thousands of South Africans who sent their condolences to AKA and TIbz's family. Tibz also died when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

AKA's family hailed for including lover Nadia Nakai in press briefing

Meanwhile, South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes died on February 10, and his family and girlfriend have been reeling from his untimely death.

Legit.ng previously reported that Forbes held a family press briefing a few days after the Durban shooting, and Nadia Nakai was also seen sitting with Supa Mega's relatives

South Africans lauded the late star's family for not sidelining Nadia, which is often the case in black families.

"I was fortunate to be considered family when my man died. They kept me really close because they knew I loved him and he loved me. Losing a boyfriend is not easy and being unmarried doesn't make it less traumatic," one social media user wrote.

Source: Briefly.co.za