On Valentine's Day, Nigerian celebrities went all out, as far as going outside the country to celebrate their lovers

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie's second wife, did not get any shoutout or romantic gifts or surprise from the actor

The actress, however on her Instagram page, advocated that February 14 shouldn't be the only day love is celebrated

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, did not get to celebrate Valentine's Day the way other celebrities did.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a photo of a faux rose flower and declared that February 14 shouldn't be the only day love should be celebrated.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin ignore Valentine's Day

Source: Instagram

Judy's post came as surprise, seeing as the mum of one loves to flaunt her husband, who also doesn't hesitate to hail her on social media.

The actress captured her post with:

"Show love everyday not just on the 14th of Feb."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Judy's post

The actress' post generated mixed reactions, while some fans agreed with her, others made fun of her for not getting any form of Valentine romance.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

mejoy_ventures:

"Happy Valentines Day dear❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chiesther55:

"Happy val my love, I heart u so much."

i_rossalissa:

"You no want post the apple of her husband's eye today ms judy, the fear of bigamy na your mate"

mercy_bokeng:

"Happy valentines day dear. You are a strong woman. Continue to be you. Your silence is speaking volume. Blessings ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

fatimakamara63:

"U are right my darling."

urudinachi27:

"Madam marriage parade. Are you done parading someone's husband on social media."

welcome600134:

"So u did not praise yo baby daddy yesterday "

blackdepressionforum

"He did you dirty yesterday. Sorry about that. "

Netizens flood Yul Edochie’s page to remind him about Valentine

As several popular Nigerian celebrities mark this year’s Valentine’s day celebration, some netizens raised eyebrows over actor Yul Edochie’s silence.

As of the time of this report, Yul Edochie was yet to post any of his wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin, on his page.

Netizens have repeatedly dragged Yul Edochie since he decided to take actress Judy Austin as his second wife.

