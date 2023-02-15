Nigerian actor and model Micheal Okon recently caught the attention of many netizens with an announcement he shared on his page

In a series of a post shared online, Micheal Okon revealed that he was set to be a father for the first time, and he was super-excited

Micheal and his partner Kossi are set to welcome their first child together, a baby girl; this was revealed with some maternity shots shared on their pages

Nollywood actor, dancer and model Micheal Okon recently trended online after a long time away from public glare.

The movie star grabbed the headlines with the announcement that he and his wife, Kossi Okon, are set to welcome their first child together.

Nollywood actor Micheal Okon trends online as friends and colleagues storm his page to celebrate his recent announcement. Photo credit:@officialmichealokon

Source: Instagram

The pair have been married for over five years and dating for three years before settling down.

The announcement of the impending arrival of their first child together has been met with a lot of love and joy as celebrity colleagues of Micheal Okon took to his page to bombard him with congratulatory messages.

The couple also, in their announcement, revealed the gender of their bundle of joy.

See Micheal Okon's announcement below:

See how netizens reacted to Micheal Okon's statement as he prepares to welcome his first child

@iamjudenj:

"From the Notification Bar, I thought this was Ozo of BBN."

@freelancea2z:

"No be this guy for Psquare music video ages ago."

@mimiliciousgold:

"See Fine guy abeg."

@succyblaze:

"No be that guy wey go see hin babe for America that year he ended up marring his babes roomie. She is a nurse in USA congratulations to them."

@paulinenebeolisa:

"He come look like Majid Michael."

@veevogee:

"Meanwhile some of us no go show face till we deliver because of village people. This life no balance."

@brightshine9311:

"So he's from Akwa Ibom state? Omg! Akwa ibom get handsome guys oooo as well as beautiful ladies too ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ congratulations to them mbok."

@ekeomabeauty99:

"E wife too fine abeg."

@dat_nsukkabride:

"My sweet crush only those wey don enter understand."

