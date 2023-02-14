Valentine’s Day for the year 2023 has finally come around, and Nigerians on social media are having a field day with the celebration

Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers with photos of some Nigerian actors for them to determine who they would pick as their Valentine

Kunle Remi, Alexx Ekubo, Timini and Tobi Bakre were the listed celebs as fans picked their favourite

February 14 has been the day set aside to celebrate love for many years, and it is no doubt a big deal for lovers.

Another Valentine’s Day is upon us this year and Legit.ng decided to make it fun for its readers.

On social media, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers with photos of four Nollywood actors, Kunle Remi, Timini, Alexx Ekubo and Tobi Bakre.

Fans select from Nollywood actors who should be their Valentine. Photos: @tobibakre, @_timini, @alexxekubo, @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Fans were then asked to pick their likely choice as a Valentine partner and give their reasons. See the posts below:

Looking through the Facebook comment section, some netizens wanted to have more than one actor as their Val while others selected one person and gave their interesting reasons. Read some of their comments below:

Kolekum Mo:

"Would go for Alex because he's very funny I love ❤️ funny guys no be the ones wey go dey make me cry every day like say I dey chop onions."

Sonia Alfred:

"Kunle remi...my love for that guy eh...I also love timini too but kunle is my first love o."

Ijeoma Roman Onyedikam:

"Me na YUL Edochie. My husband make me vex this morning so I wan join Judy Austin marry. At least he has no problem marrying people's wife. "

Chy Daniels:

" Timini go show all of you shege! Ashawo man"

Gifted Eno-obong Victor:

"I love them all."

Naomi Kure:

"Which kind confusion be this."

Aisha Adekunle:

"Alex is fearless nd realistic..... Timini is a rock star nd loads of vibes ... Kunle is bold nd active... Love dem all."

Gift ED:

"Can I have three Timini, Alex and kunle."

Tobi Mercy Aduragbemi:

"Tobi is married na I don't really know much about Kunle Remi whether he is married or not. Though, I like him o. Alex heart dey shake right now I'll go for Timini. He go sabi do Val."

