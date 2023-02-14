Popular Nollywood actress-turn-evangelist Eucharia Anunobi gave her understanding of Valentine’s Day and demanded Nigerians to act accordingly

The social advisor recounted the Catholic account of the love feast day and listed the categories of people who should not celebrate it

The viral video of Eucharia speaking out against singles who use the day for all manner of atrocities elicited a mixed response from netizens

Popular Nollywood actress-turn-preacher Eucharia Anunobi has continued her usual internet pep talks where she berates societal events.

The movie star recently gave her stance on Valentine’s Day celebration by noting those who should observe the love feast.

The actress explained that Valentine’s Day is meant for married couples with one male and one female.

Eucharia spoke against queer couples and unmarried straight couples who intend to observe the love feast day, as the celebration was not designed for them.

She attested that Valentine was a priest who worked against the law of the day, which forbade intended couples from getting married, to help bring a man and a woman who were in love together in a holy marriage.

However, she advised those who aren’t legally married to stay away from doing so because it was just a waste of time and money.

Netizens react to the video

luxuryhairbysheba:

"It’s her shades for me, she can’t see her haters."

e4ma_chi:

"This woman eeee she Dey always make me laugh ."

_princess_uti:

"This woman supposed dey “shanty town”."

_ugez:

"Na this position spirits Dey stay when they want to warn someone in Nigerian movies .. close to the wall , looking up."

sailorojay:

"Na your valentine?? All the ones you where doing in movies when you where young!! Now it’s our turn you wanna advice us?? Aunty please let us enjoy ooo."

miss_ezeani:

"Thank you ma. Tell them! They go about engaging in iniquity and frolicking with halitosis."

