Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has caused a buzz on social media after speaking on her love for the British accent.

On her Instagram story, the music star reposted the video that captured the moment a fan gushed loudly after seeing her in public.

In the video, the Somebody’s Son crooner was seen arriving at a venue with her team when the excited fan who recorded her was heard gushing loudly in her British accent.

Tiwa Savage gushes over fan's British accent, says she needs to update hers. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The fan excitedly gushed over how beautiful the singer looked and Tiwa responded with a smile and an acknowledgement of the lady’s greeting.

Not stopping there, the female music star reposted the video on her Instagram story and accompanied it with a note on her love for the British accent.

According to Tiwa, the British accent is a sweet one and she needs to update how she speaks.

She wrote:

“British accent is so sweet. I need to update my own.”

Tiwa Savage admits her love for the British accent. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Portable goes gaga as Tiwa Savage finally replies his DM

A video clip shared online by popular Afro-street music sensation Portable has gone viral.

In the viral clip the singer was in a super-elated mood as he bragged about a considerable achievement he wasn't expecting.

Portable also shared a screenshot of his conversation with Tiwa Savage.

Portable, who couldn't hide his excitement, hailed Tiwa Savage as Mama Ika of Africa while thanking her for finally responding to his DMs.

The controversial and outspoken street musician who recently collaborated with Wizkid's disc jockey, DJ Tunez, seems set for another colossal collaboration. This time, it might be with the "Number 1 African Bahd Gyal", Tiwa Savage.

Source: Legit.ng