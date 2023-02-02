Yet another social media user has come out identifying himself as a Wizkid lookalike and the internet is here for it

Blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of the young man on Instagram and netizens agreed he shares some resemblance with Wizkid

However, in an unexpected turn of events, some people submitted that the young man looks even better than Wizkid

Celebrity lookalikes are never found wanting on social media and another young man has come out to the delight of netizens.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a video of a young man who believes he shares some level of resemblance with Made in Lagos (MIL) musician, Wizkid.

Singer Wizkid's new lookalike goes viral online. Photo: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Wizkid’s lookalike who identifies himself as Whizzberry was spotted in a viral video in which he rocked a similar hairstyle as the singer.

To make the resemblance complete, Whizzberry also made sure to complete his look with similar eyewear often worn by Wizkid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Wizkid’s lookalike

Interestingly, people on the internet agreed that Whizzberry looks like Wizkid but it was surprising when many added that he looks even better than the singer.

Read some comments sighted below:

serty79 said:

"I think he is finer sha."

baebie_peace said:

"Yes dem resemble but e fine pass wiz."

nosakaduna0147 said:

"He truly does looks like wiz by appearance buh not in account balance! So it’s safe to say he’s the Aba made wizzy!"

big_be_lla said:

"The difference is clear na, the guy is more handsome."

magazine_boy said:

"E use style resemble wizkid.."

chris_melbournee said:

"Yeah, he kinda looks like him and why are people calling him Low budget?? Hmm- Nigerians."

Angry man drags Wizkid after getting snubbed by singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Davidnew Olowo Banti, shared a video with his followers showing his recent encounter with music superstar, Wizkid.

Apparently, Banti spotted Wizkid and tried to get his attention but the music star didn’t acknowledge him even though he heard him clearly.

Banti submitted that the MIL crooner looked down on him and internet users had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng