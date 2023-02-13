The highly anticipated Soundcity MVP Awards went down over the weekend and it was indeed a night to remember

Top stars in the entertainment industry gathered to witness the celebration and recognition of months of hard work and dedication

Legit.ng compiled videos highlighting some fun and interesting moments at the awards ceremony

The Soundcity MVP Awards has gradually gained ground as one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the entertainment industry over the past few years.

Months after nominations for 2022 rolled out, the award ceremony finally went down on Saturday, February 11, and it was indeed a night to remember.

Fun moments from Soundcity MVP Awards. Photo: @goldmynetv/@soundcityafrica

Source: Instagram

Several music stars, video directors, songwriters and producers among others all smiled home with plaques in recognition of their hard work and creativity for the year under review.

As expected, the ceremony had its high and low moments, especially since some superstars that guests were looking forward to seeing failed to show up.

Legit.ng has compiled videos highlighting some of the unforgettable moments at the award ceremony.

1. Rave of the moment Seyi Vibez performs

Award ceremonies are never complete without music performances and it gets even better if the performing act is a rave of the moment.

Guests couldn't contain their excitement as street-hop artiste, Seyi Vibez, graced the MVP stage and delivered an energetic performance.

2. Tony Elumelu's daughter receives an award for him

Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, was among the award recipients of the night but wasn't present to receive his plaque.

However, his presence wasn't entirely noticed as the business mogul's pretty daughter held the audience spellbound as she graced the stage to receive the award on behalf of her dad.

3. Ruger thrills the audience

Asiwaju crooner Ruger was live and in flesh at the Soundcity MVP Awards to thrill guests and a super-pumped audience.

"Meen this dance go kil me yoo ," an IG user who watched Ruger bust his popular dance moves to his track, Girlfriend, wrote.

4. Shanty Town cast

A pleasant surprise at the ceremony happened when some cast members of the trending Nollywood series, Shanty Town, showed up for an award presentation session.

Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme aka Scar and Ini Edo were joined by BBNaija reality star, Mercy Eke, to present a category.

As expected, the actors made sure to break into their characters in the Netflix series briefly.

5. Sabi gal Ayra Starr on stage

Mavin superstar, Ayra Starr, was among the performing artistes at the MVP awards and she brought the fire on stage.

A church choir opened the stage for the Rush crooner before she appeared and sent guests screaming with excitement.

Tems wins her first Grammy award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in for Nigerian music diva Tems as she won her first Grammy award.

The Free Me hitmaker snagged the coveted award for her efforts on international rapper, Future’s Wait For You.

Unfortunately, her colleague Burna Boy who was nominated in two different Grammy categories lost out to others.

Source: Legit.ng