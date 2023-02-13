Seun Kuti was in the news recently following his messy fight with singer Peter Okoye because of politics

Apparently, there were claims that veteran singer D'banj made an unpleasant statement against Kuti

D'banj's lawyer, in a statement, urged the public to disregard the malicious publications

D'banj's lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi has released a statement to clear the singer's name from mischievous publications.

According to him, the singer was reported to have made unpleasant remarks about popular singer and activist Seun Kuti following his messy fight with Peter Okoye.

D'banj says he didn't make remarks about Seun Kuti Photo credit: @pelumi.olajengbesi/@bigbordkuti

According to the attorney, D'banj was just as shocked as the general public over the news that he made derogatory comments about his friend and colleague.

He wrote:

"This is to notify the general public that Mr. Oladapo Daniel (D’Banj) @iambangalee never made nor could make any derogatory or disparaging statement against anybody especially within the entertainment industry, nor has he directed the publication of any such material on his behalf."

Olajengbesi then advised netizens to disregard the malicious publication aimed at driving gossip to create non-existent conflict between D'banj and Seun Kuti.

"The general public are thus advised to disregard the mischief of a publication maliciously pushed to drive traffic to gossip blogs and stoke non-existent conflict between Oladapo Daniel (D’Banj) and his well-regarded colleagues in the industry."

See the post below:

Made Kuti wades into Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye drama

The fight between P-Square's Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti sparked a lot of reactions on social media, and the latter's nephew, Made, decided to issue a disclaimer.

In his tweet, the singer seemed to be replying to claims of comparison between him and his uncle.

Made respectfully urged people not to use him as a means to insult or disrespect his uncle.

The young man continued by saying their close-knit family is a united one, and the intention is to keep it that way.

Portable slams Peter Okoye for insulting Seun Kuti

With Portable's input, Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti's messy online fight over politics took a wild and interesting turn.

The Zazu crooner on his page called out Okoye for insulting Fela Kuti's family via his son Seun.

As expected, Portable went the violent way with his words and dealt Peter Okoye a blow with his career.

According to the Zazu crooner, Peter and his family presumably his brothers, who are also in the industry, are done reigning in the entertainment world.

