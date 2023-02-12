Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her family were thrown into mourning following the death of her uncle

The mum of two revealed that her late uncle, who was her mum's brother, did so much for all of them

The actress accompanied her post with an emotional video of the entire family paying their last respects at her uncle's burial

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and other family members all wore white coordinated outfits as they buried her mum Rita Daniels's brother.

The actress was seen beside her mum as they paid their last respects to a man who meant everything to her mum.

Regina Daniels family bury uncle Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina revealed that her late uncle was a huge support system and the only bother her mum had.

The actress and her family take solace in that her uncle has gone to rest and will watch over them from above.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"On the 25th of December 2022, we lost a huge support system in our family, my mother’s only brother, our uncle, father , pastor ,adviser and above all a true dependable friend. Uncle’s only desire was to see his little sister @rita.daniels06 and her children flourish and excel in all they do. He never hesitated to run to my mum’s aid at all times even in the middle of a rainy night .Uncle was a true definition of “happy go fella”, he brightens every room he enters, he was always ready to sing , crack jokes, teach, correct and advise . He was everything good and blessed to us."

Watch video below:

Netizens sympathize with Regina

rechaelokonkwo:

"My condolences."

iamjidekene:

"My deepest condolences. It is well."

dynamicabdor:

"He passed away because his body had served its purpose. His soul had achieved what he came to do, learned what it came to learn, so he left a contented man. Please take heart and may his soul rest in perfect peace."

jojoworld4real:

"May his perfect soul rest in peace in jesus name amen."

lizzyuwaezuoke:

"Nnem, may your brother's soul rest in perfect peace "

kween.tiwa.3:

"May his soul rest in peace ️"

Femi Adebayo, Adeniyi Johnson, others storm olleague Ijebu’s mum’s burial

On Saturday, December 31, actor Olatayo Amokade popularly called Ijebu bade his late mum a final farewell with a befitting burial ceremony.

The actor kept fans up to date with preparations for the event via his Instagram page.

In one of the videos sighted online, Ijebu was seen on the dancefloor surrounded by Femi Adebayo, Adeniyi Johnson, and other colleagues who showered him with money from different bundles.

Source: Legit.ng