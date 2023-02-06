Popular kid comedian Kiriku and his elder brother Umbrella Boy have shared a heartwarming video of them blessing random Nigerians on the street

The brothers went around different areas as they gave random people money amid the economic situation in the country

The video showed the sweet reactions from the beneficiaries as many repeatedly prayed for Kiriku

A heartwarming video of Nigerian kid comedian and skit maker Enorense Victory, better known as Kiriku, and his elder brother Umbrella Boy has left many gushing.

In the video the brothers and content creators shared jointly via their Instagram pages, they were seen gifting random Nigerians money amid the economic situation in the country.

Driving through different areas, they would stop to give a random person money as part of their kind gesture.

Kiriku and his brother show love to people on the street. Credit: @kirikuofficial

Source: Instagram

The sweet video also showed the lovely smile on the faces of those who were beneficiaries as many repeatedly prayed for Kiriku.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kiriku in the caption of the video wrote:

“Showing love to the people.”

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Kiriku for kind act

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

densu_100:

"Kiriku na big boy ."

oladimeji_dacoster:

"God bless you my small boy way sabi ❤️."

queen_modest93:

"Chai this is beautiful."

_iamflow:

"Where una see cash abeg."

ustration_comedy1:

"Keep it up okay god will bless you for me ❤️❤️❤️long life and prosperity many more love for you."

fowizle_cubana:

"Kiriku dey show love ooo ❤️❤️❤️. I salute the umbrella boy for this great initiative."

shining_starofficial:

"Help us the baba way day up say we day para oh! No JOY OH!."

joeblakyy:

"Just dey spend kirikuo money anyhow , nor worry he go Soon ask you."

kinq1725:

"My guy say una welcomes."

frankman238:

"Boss no verse oo wat about us, ur fans abi my turn never reach to shine ."

Young girl calls out Kiriku

Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl went viral online after she called out skit maker Kiriku and made different claims.

The girl, who introduced herself as Kiriku’s mum's first daughter alleged that the skit maker abandoned the family after he became rich and famous.

While appealing to him to return home, she urged him to also buy a car for their ‘dad.’

Source: Legit.ng