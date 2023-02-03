Nigerian singer 9ice melted hearts on social media with a gorgeous photo of his second daughter Lala as she marked her first birthday

The birthday girl looked adorable in her white and gold outfit with an angelic feel around the photo

As many celebrated with 9ice, they could help but point out that his cute daughter looks like him

Veteran Nigerian singer 9ice is full of joy and gratitude as his second daughter Lala has spent her one full year on earth.

As expected of any parent, the singer took to social media with a photo of his baby girl, specially taken for the occasion.

9ice celebrates daughter's 1st birthday Photo credit: @9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

Lala's photo oozed innocence and angelic feel as she looked cute in her white and gold dress with a dainty headpiece to match.

The singer eulogized his daughter in Yoruba as he called her his love.

"Lala is 1 aro keke ma se, ana pon pon ma ja, omo olugbon omo aresa…hbd daddy’s "

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with 9ice

bustlineyetunde:

"Looks like daddy. Happy birthday Princess."

ajoke_plenty:

"Omo Yi Jo 9ice ju anty beauty lo oo... God bless ur new age gracefully dear daughter."

ayinde_hazan:

"Happy birthday my baby"

opeyemioluwasolomon:

"Happy birthday to you baby girl.. Grow in wisdom and understanding.. power to overcome all challenges of life."

abiolakifayat.adekunle:

"Happy birthday princess."

boladeayoadeolarinde:

"Happy birthday to dad's carbon copy."

jumokefadipe:

"Happy birthday beautiful, live long and prosper."

yeye_eniba:

"Happy birthday Lala more wisdom my princess."

hiyah_shalley:

"Happy womb escape little princess "

usman.kehinde.71:

"Happy birthday princess I wish you long life and prosperity and happiness ❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng