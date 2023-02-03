Popular Nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee has dropped details about Asake that might question the integrity of the education he reportedly received

According to Yhemo, the singer didn't write exams of any sort as he was brought into their school by actor Lala

Yhemo Lee added that Lale brought Asake into the school from Lagos Island, and the singer just stayed in the environment

According to reports, Asake studied Theatre Arts at the Obafemi Awolowo University, but a statement by Yheme Lee seems to counter the information.

During his session on Tea With Tay podcast, the nightlife promoter revealed that Asake was the weirdest person as he didn't write exams to gain access to school.

Yhemo Lee reveals details about Asake's education Photo credit: @asakemusic/@lal_dapo

Source: Instagram

Yhemo continued by saying that veteran actor Muyideen Oladapo ka Lala picked up the singer from Lagos Island and brought him to school. Hence Asake was always seen in the school environment.

Lala was a Dramatic Arts student and the fact that Asake could drum helped him into the department.

According to Yhemo Lee, Asake used to be worse than trenches kids, he literally described him as a boy that came out of the dustbin.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Yhemo Lee's revelation

iamtaiwoalade:

"All if you dey dodge Ikorodu like say ikorodu na village! Asake na correct ikorodu boy even Lala too ! Which one is from Lagos Island."

prettyuwana:

"So talks aren’t necessary fr."

rg_aim:

"Which one be jealous or he to Dey talk you guys are the problem to the society negativity if he no talk how we go no and beside he’s not saying anything bad it’s just about life and how Dey made it you guys should grow up and stop the negativity energy."

femisnow_reels_blog:

"This guy too dey talk."

hypenfit:

"Jealousy dey this guy eye na every ting you must talk."

itunu_96:

"Ahbah now..... When they call u for an interview no be everything weh dey ur mind u go dey talk are u trying to tarnish his image by saying he no write exams enter school. One thing that people doesn't understand is that when God is ready to turn one's life around he no matter if u go school or u no go school."

