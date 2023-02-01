Nigerian singer Portable in a video on his page, showed off the stylish side of him, different from what fans are used to seeing

The singer put together a green monochrome look and finished it off with a square shaped green shoe

Different reactions followed Portable's video as netizens dropped hilarious comments and takes about his shoe

Almost everyday, fast rising act Portable finds a way to stay in the news, this time, the singer debuted a new look.

Portable who is rarely ever dressed completely wore an all green outfit in a video on his Instagram page and looked all clean up and nice.

The highlight of the entire look was the singer's unusual square-shaped shoes, also green.

"Zeh Nation many many inspiration "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's 'drip'

ahmedgolddealer244:

"This shoe name , na I swear to God "

emmybexchange:

"Drip on drip "

maxiblog_ng:

"Bata Wahala "

jethronaire:

"You come resemble Corper but your own upgrade Omo ologo."

funny_kante:

"This one na Buuuttegga"

allingold_zaddy:

"Dem iron this cloth wella ✌️Go on Portable baby "

juancatar:

"Portable must protect this shoe at all cost"

_.cbm_:

"High fashion Bata wahala."

cassie_marz01:

"This one na butete "

_saint_____boy_:

"Portable na Mandilasttegga be this ooo "

successfulbbanks:

"My guy my guy, you done still buy fuga "

mtripkid:

"That gator fit cut onions aje "

sucre_brown_525:

"Ika this your shoe no bad oooh na for odegwu them like you "

