Top Nigerian singer, Patoranking, has been selected as one of the musicians from across the world to perform in Qatar ahead of the World Cup

The reggae-dancehall singer would be performing alongside DJ Aseel and Hassan Shakosh to perform at the FIFA fan festival

This is coming shortly after fellow Nigerian singer, Davido, was confirmed to be featured on the FIFA World Cup soundtrack

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian singer, Patoranking, with real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, is set to perform in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

According to reports from This Day, the reggae-dancehall music star would be performing at the FIFA fan festival in Qatar.

The Nigerian star was reportedly selected to perform alongside DJ Aseel and Hassan Shakosh at the World Cup event that will kick off on November 20.

Patorranking to perform in Qatar for World Cup. Photos: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

The music stars are said to also be joining the likes of Gims, Julian Marley and The Uprising and the Miami Band.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigeria is no doubt representing well at the World Cup on an entertainment level despite the country’s Super Eagles not qualifying.

Davido makes history as first Nigerian to be featured on FIFA World Cup soundtrack

Fans of Davido are over the moon as their favourite has created history as the first Nigerian artiste to be featured on the official Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup soundtrack.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a cover for the song which he worked on with two other African artistes.

On Twitter, Davido expressed how honoured he is to have worked on the International project.

"I'm honored to be featured on the Official ⁦@FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack ! See y'all later 2NITE ! This one is for Africa ! TULE!!!! ❤️ WE RISE !"

Davido celebrates being on FIFA song despite Nigeria not qualifying

Davido was happy about being the first-ever Nigerian singer to have featured on the FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

The Nigerian star is proud that even if his country failed to qualify for the global sporting event he was able to make his own mark at this year's edition.

The soundtrack titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together) featured other stars like Trinidad Cardona and Aisha. It has been released via the official Twitter handle of the footballing body.

Source: Legit.ng