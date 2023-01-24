Nigeria businessman Jason Njoku has sparked a conversation online with a post he shared about how he spends quality time with his family

The iROKO TV founder revealed in a Twitter thread that he never spends 10 days on a stretch away from his family and always ensures he spends his weekends at home

Jason Njoku in his lengthy thread revealed what inspired him to live by this rule, as he notes that he knows plenty of wealthy people who live a lonely and boring life.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Serial Nigerian businessman and co-founder of iROKO TV, Jason Njoku, recently shared a lengthy post on Twitter where he revealed why he doesn't spend 10 days on a stretch away from his family.

Jason Njoku noted that when of his sons was just a year and a half old, he used to call him mummy instead of daddy. He further revealed that this happened because the boy didn't recognize him.

Fans react to Jason Njoku's post about never spending more than 10 days on a stretch away from his family. Photo credit: @jasonnjoku

Source: Instagram

The serial entrepreneur further shared that no matter what business he has to handle, even if it has to do with him travelling across multiple countries, he has to do it all within 10 days.

See Jason Njoku's thread about spending never staying 10-days away from his family:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to Jason Njoku's thread about never staying more than 10 days away from his family

@onyinyeofficial:

"I leave my kid for 2 days and my heart starts doing gbim gbim. Indeed, having a family is like deciding to have your heart live outside your body. Balance is key."

@dukeseg:

"Thanks for this Jason! Thought i was alone on this!"

@SyssDev:

"Fantastic rule Jason and u agree. Spend as much time with family as possible."

@wemimospot:

"I totally love this! Some people will say you can do this because you've made money."

@atsen_:

"Great point on the retirement target. Although I feel like $2m is what I subscribe to. Good health + family time is a goal!"

@CharIiefx:

"I’m Curious Jason, you really think a family of say 4-5 could retire off $1m comfortably.. don’t mean recurring yearly income but $1m combined net worth."

@trustmedmoney:

"Sweet goals ."

Mary Njoku slams those who say a woman’s place is in the kitchen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress and founder of ROK TV, Mary Remmy Njoku, slammed all those who say a woman's place is in the kitchen with a post on her Instagram page.

Mary said in the post that almost 78% of chefs and head cooks in the world are men, yet some "idiots" as used by her claim that a woman's place is in the kitchen.

She further noted that men too are quite familiar with kitchens, but only the "paid kitchens" and unfairly leave the unpaid ones for women to run.

Source: Legit.ng