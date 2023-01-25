An old video of Burna Boy has surfaced online that captured him getting vulnerable during an interview session

The Grammy-winning musician answered a question about what motivates him and he wasn't miserly with his response

Burna Boy mentioned how he has the fear of falling off, and social media users who listened to his words had different things to say

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy may appear tough on social media but the singer also has his moments and personal struggles.

One of the singer’s interview sessions recently made it back to social media and it captured Burna Boy sharing his fears.

Burna Boy shares what motivates him to keep going. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning musician had to answer a question about what motivates him to keep going and stay disciplined despite all odds.

Without mincing his words, Burna Boy admitted that the fear of falling off is enough to motivate him to keep grinding.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It's the nightmare I have every night of falling off," the Wonderful crooner submitted.

Burna Boy painted a scenario of a random guy on the street who was handed something of value and how it would mean a lot to him.

The singer went on to explain how he wasn’t handed anything in the music industry and how he practically had to fight for his current spot and what he has.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

acalpon said:

"Burna knows himself❤️."

zora4shayne said:

" Own it!"

Burna Boy takes a moment to make little girl happy on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a viral video showing Burna Boy's sweet encounter with a young fan.

The little one's mum spotted Burna Boy and politely called out to him while mentioning how her daughter is a big fan who just turned a new age.

Upon spotting the woman, Burna Boy took the moment to stop and interact with them, while sharing a warm hug with the celebrant.

"I love @burnaboygram you see..? It didn't take anything from him, after hugging the girl, he's still @burnaboygram , Tell the others to learn, na people make you super star, no be follow come," one social media user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng