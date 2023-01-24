Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo was a recent guest on junior colleague Mercy Johnson Okojie’s cooking show, Mercy’s Menu

A portion of the show captured the women discussing their take on infidelity in marriage and how it should be handled

Ozokwo made it clear that she can never leave her home for a third party, and social media users had mixed reactions to her take

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie was recently joined on her cooking show, Mercy’s Menu by a senior colleague, Patience Ozokwo.

Apart from the thespian showing off her impressive cooking skills, the women also got to talk about their families and careers in the entertainment industry.

Patience Ozokwor talks infidelity in video. Photo: @mercys_menu

A snippet from the show shared on social media captured the moment Mercy tried to get Ozokwo’s view on infidelity in marriage and how it should be handled.

Without mincing her words, Ozokwo was quick to submit that she can never leave her home because of a cheating partner.

According to her, it is the third party invading their home that would be eventually forced to leave.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to Ozokwo's take on infidelity

chinonso_ said:

“I’m trying to understand her, she might mean she’s not going to leave her house, the cheating partners should leave. Atleast I hope that’s what she’s saying.”

ordeenakah_ said:

“Hmm. Mummy Patience, this is a way of encouraging these men to continue cheating. Even the Bible supports divorce if infidelity sets in.”

its_tegadominic said:

“Lol… tor!! U never jam agbako, it use to work, that format no dey work again for this generation, now they come with bottles, jazz and all what not. Just do what works for u and yours period!!!”

sug.ar8831 said:

“I love her. I really do. But, this is only possible if the person who cheated is willing to help you "hold and polish " your family. The force from BOTH PARTNERS TO DRIVE THE "DIRT" will make it easier. But, I've learned to NOT fight for a romantic relationship BY YOURSELF. IT'S DEMEANING.. Just my opinion.”

pester2106 said;

“Mama g, g for general . A visitor must find her way out. Yeees ooo mama g has spoken.”

