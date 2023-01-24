Nigerian singer Flavour is from a Christain home, and a video of him during bible study with his mum has sparked reactions

In the video sighted online, Flavour was seen reading the bible verses while his mum added her contribution on the side

The singer then promised his mum he would read the verses at home, a statement that drew hilarious reactions from netizens

Popular musician Flavour has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him that surfaced online.

The singer known for his songs about women and their bodies was sighted with his aged mum reading bible verses.

Nigerian singer Flavour reads bible with mum



Flavour's mum said 'amen' at intervals as her son delivered the lines.

The singer after the reading promised his mum in his dialect that he would continue to read the verses when he gets home.

The video was then followed by one of Flavour's music videos dancing with women, insinuating that is what he would have done on getting home.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Different hilarious reactions followed the funny but heartwarming video. Read some of the comments gathered below:

pauloo2104:

"Pastor flavour!!!! ijeleeeee 1 of africa."

augustudoh:

"Hausa ashewo, Hausa ashewo."

chioma4eva:

"Awww...this is a sweet sight to behold. Those that still has their mom should cherish them ooo...alot comes from their presence believe me. Momsie still dey see Flavour like a child that needs that daily biblical teaching and tutelage."

neophlames:

"Na lie e no go read am when he reach house e Dey go house sef? Club straight."

angelaeguavoen:

"As he got home he went astray again"

lilian_mmadu:

"Sit at home umu ashawo na lie mummy he won’t read anything at home "

mariondrip:

"After this prayer and fellowship you go enter studio later dey shout baby shaky shaky shake ukwu hehehe wehdone sir "

Source: Legit.ng