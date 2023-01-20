Nigerian hitmaker Asake has extended his expeditions in Senegal, as he was seen fishing among the local fishermen in the country

Asake who went to Senegal to grace the AFRIMA event and receive his award has extended his stay

The video of Asake fishing in Senegal has made Nigerians wonder how long the artist intends to stay in the country and what his next move might be

A netizen left a reaction saying that the Nigerian fast-rising star Asake is living his best life in Senegal, and we could not agree less.

A video first circulated on the internet showing the Afrobeats star in the midst of other local drummers in Senegal exhibiting his drumming skills.

It didn’t take long for another video to catch the attention of netizens, showing where the artist joined fishermen in Senegal hunting for fish.

The clip captured the moment when Asake assisted one of the fishermen to carry a basin of fish from the water to transfer it into a bigger basin.

Watch the video of Asake fishing in Senegal

Netizens react to the video of Asake fishing in Senegal

olamide_14:

"He is living his best life over there."

slashazhandle:

"Enieleni, I would make you fishers of men."

realest_000:

"Bros get money finish go Senegal go dey do slave."

jag_aban:

"Una be mumu. Oyinbo people for yanke sef Dey go for fishing. I just Dey see some yeye

manlikejagz:

"B4 dem use me I go use my sense comments for here."

hisdaniway:

" Asake I don try every work before hin get this fam "

billiscoba07:

"Person they enjoy him life una they here they talk nonsense."

obamapeter:

"Hope this people know nothing must happen to our superstar oooo. Na watin naija dey chop no bdis oooo."

ika_promoter:

"Why can’t he explore it in Nigeria???. Area Boys Nah ur Mate??"

home_of_herbbydavid:

"lol I beg he can’t do this freely on Lagos island them no go let am rest."

iam_prince_ifeanyi:

"Terminator don terminate fish."

